MPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for group B prelims exam released, direct link here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday released the MPSC 2020 hall ticket on its official website at www.mpsc.gov.in. Here’s the direct link to download admit card.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday released the MPSC 2020 hall ticket on its official website at www.mpsc.gov.in.Candidates who have applied for the MPSC 2020 exam can download their admit card by logging in to the official website. MPSC will conduct its subordinate services (group B) prelims exam on October 11, 2020.

How to download MPSC Subordinate Services (Group B) Prelims Hall Ticket 2020:

Direct link to download MPSC Hall Ticket

Visit the official MPSC website at https://mpsc.gov.in/ or https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/

Login using your User Name and Password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had released a recruitment notification for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group-B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020 in February this year inviting applications to fill 806 vacancies. Of the total 806 vacancies announced by MPSC, 475 is for Police Sub Inspector Post, 52 for Assistant Section Officer Post and 64 for State Tax Inspector Post.Those who clear the preliminary exam will then have to appear for mains examination.

