MPSC prelims exam 2020 postponed to avoid clash with NEET

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the preliminary exam for its state civil services. Earlier the MPSC prelims exam was scheduled for September 13 which has been postponed to September 20.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the preliminary exam for its state civil services by a week’s time. Earlier the MPSC prelims exam was scheduled for September 13 which has been postponed to September 20.

The decision was taken as it was clashing with the 2020 NEET examination that is scheduled to be held on September 13.

The exam was scheduled for April 5 initially but was postponed for the month of June. It was later postponed to September 13 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now the commission has decided to hold the exam on September 20.

Check MPSC notice here.



The MPSC exam will be conducted to fill 200 vacancies in various departments. The application process for the exam was conducted in the month of December 2019 and January 2020.



