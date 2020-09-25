MPSOS 10th Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check scores
MPSOS 10th Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Board on Friday declared the Class 10th result on its official website at mpsosebresult.in.
MPSOS 10th Result 2020 : The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Board on Friday declared the Class 10th result on its official website at mpsosebresult.in. The examination was conducted from August 17 to 26 under the “Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme”. Candidates who have taken the MPSOS 10th exam can check their results online by logging in to the result page of the website.
Follow these steps to check the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Class 10th result 2020:
Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in.
Click on the ‘Result/Migration’ link flashing on the homepage
Select exam and key in your roll number ad submit
Your MPSOS 10th Result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.