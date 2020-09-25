Sections
Home / Education / MPSOS 10th Result 2020 declared, here's direct link to check scores

MPSOS 10th Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check scores

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MPSOS 10th Result 2020 declared ( HT file)

MPSOS 10th Result 2020 : The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Board on Friday declared the Class 10th result on its official website at mpsosebresult.in. The examination was conducted from August 17 to 26 under the “Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme”. Candidates who have taken the MPSOS 10th exam can check their results online by logging in to the result page of the website.

Follow these steps to check the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Class 10th result 2020:

Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Result/Migration’ link flashing on the homepage

Select exam and key in your roll number ad submit

Your MPSOS 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check MPSOS 10th Result 2020

