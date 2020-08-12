MPSOS Class 10 and 12 admit card 2020 released at mpsos.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has released the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna Class class 10th and 12th admit card on its official website.

Students of MPSOS class 10 and 12 who have registered for the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna examination can download their admit card online at mpsos.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to the examination hall or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.

Here’s the direct link to download the MPSOS class 10 and 12 admit card:

How to download MPSOS class 10 and 12 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card’’

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link that reads, “”Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna Class 10th & 12th Admit Card”

5. You will be redirected to the login page

6. Key in your credentials and login

7. The admit card will appear on the display screen

8. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.