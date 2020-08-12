Sections
Home / Education / MPSOS Class 10 and 12 admit card 2020 released at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Class 10 and 12 admit card 2020 released at mpsos.nic.in

Students of MPSOS class 10 and 12 who have registered for the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna examination can download their admit card online at mpsos.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MPSOS Class 10 and 12 admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has released the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna Class class 10th and 12th admit card on its official website.

Students of MPSOS class 10 and 12 who have registered for the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna examination can download their admit card online at mpsos.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to the examination hall or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.

Here’s the direct link to download the MPSOS class 10 and 12 admit card:



How to download MPSOS class 10 and 12 admit card:



1. Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card’’

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link that reads, “”Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna Class 10th & 12th Admit Card”

5. You will be redirected to the login page

6. Key in your credentials and login

7. The admit card will appear on the display screen

8. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I don’t know why only the glamour industry is targeted all the time: Sharad
Aug 12, 2020 18:49 IST
CPL 2020: Three players to watch out for
Aug 12, 2020 18:47 IST
Hardik Pandya is all heart as Natasha cradles their newborn son
Aug 12, 2020 18:46 IST
Ludhiana grocer rapes eight-year-old in his shop, arrested
Aug 12, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.