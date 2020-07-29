Sections
Home / Education / MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020: 93.32% of students pass Maharashtra class 10 exams

MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020: 93.32% of students pass Maharashtra class 10 exams

MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020: Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 10 examination will be able to check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:52 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020. (HT file )

MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday shared statistics of the Class 10 board exam results. The board will release the results of the SSC, or Class 10 board examination online at 1 pm on July 29.

Follow MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020 live update

The overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 93.32% up from last year’s 75.53%. The freshers recorded a success rate of 95.30% while 75.86% of repeaters passed.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 10 examination will be able to check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC examination from the following website:



Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in



How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DIAT develops medical bed isolation system to combat Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 13:03 IST
Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check MSBSHE class 10 results
Jul 29, 2020 13:02 IST
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: MSBSHE board class 10 results declared at mahresults.nic.in
Jul 29, 2020 13:01 IST
Global Tiger Day 2020: Animal’s population increases in India, people react
Jul 29, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.