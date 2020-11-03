Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / MSBTE final result of summer 2020 exams declared, here’s direct link

MSBTE final result of summer 2020 exams declared, here’s direct link

MSBTE Summer Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Tuesday announced the Summer 2020 results on its official website at msbte.org.in.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MSBTE final results declared 2020 (PTI)

MSBTE Summer Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Tuesday declared the Summer 2020 results on its official website. The final year, final semester and backlog candidates who have taken the exam can check their MSBTE Summer 2020 result on the official portal of MSBTE at msbte.org.in.

MSBTE Summer 2020 result direct link

MSBTE had conducted the final year and backlog summer 2020 exams in online mode (MCQ based) from October 6 to 17.

How to check MSBTE Summer 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of MSBTE at msbte.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Summer Result 2020



Step 3: Key in your enrolment number or sear number and submit

Your MSBTE final year/semester summer exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Nov 03, 2020 17:00 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Nov 03, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

USA business tycoon Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana is uplifting the underprivileged with the Guru Nanak kitchen
Nov 03, 2020 17:53 IST
‘Why are you killing us?’: Afghans mourn those killed in IS attack in Kabul University
Nov 03, 2020 17:53 IST
Over 46% polling recorded till 4 pm in Baroda bypoll in Haryana
Nov 03, 2020 17:49 IST
Being socialist in the real world: Mohammad Shariq
Nov 03, 2020 17:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.