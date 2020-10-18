MU distance education institute to conduct first three backlog exams through Google forms

Two days before the re-examination for students of the distance education wing of University of Mumbai are set to begin, the varsity has decided to conduct all backlog exams scheduled to take place on October 19, 20 and 21 on Google forms by Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) teachers.

With re-examination scheduled to commence on Monday, the university has finally zeroed in on a new online exam service provider to conduct exams for IDOL that were postponed due to a technical glitch described as “cyber attack” by officials. The new service provider will conduct exams tor fresh candidates. Controller of examinations, MU, Vinod Patil however did not divulged any details on the name of the new service provider.

“Only a few hundred students will be appearing for the backlog exams, so IDOL teachers will be conducting the exams on all three dates on Google forms. Exams for fresh candidates, including TYBCom, TYBA as well as MCom and MA will be conducted by the new service provider,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

This decision comes days after all exams by IDOL had to be rescheduled as thousands of students could not appear for the exam due to technical glitches.

On October 7, close to 9,000 TYBCom and TYBA students from IDOL and the various MU departments could not attempt their paper due to “technical glitches”.

Many students complained about not being able to log on to the exam link on the examination application prescribed to students by the university. In a statement released on the same day, the university blamed the errors on a cyber attack on the examination software. No information since has been shared about this issue by the varsity.