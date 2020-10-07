MUHS UG and PG medical exams for winter session to begin from January 4

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, has announced that winter exams (theory) for all undergraduate and post graduate medical students except first year MBBS students will commence from January 4, 2021. A circular released by the MUHS late on Tuesday evening further highlights that the theory exams will be conducted in offline mode.

“The university shall conduct theory papers of all UG and PG courses as per a timetable which will be published in due course of time. List of examination centres will be displayed tentatively by end of November 2020 and admit card/hall ticket as well as a college-wise student name list will be uploaded on the university’s website 7 days prior to the commencement of theory examinations,” states the Programme of Examinations (POE) as released by MUHS on Tuesday.

While the theory exams are scheduled to begin from January 4, all other practical and preliminary examinations will be conducted by individual colleges before the theory exams take place. With Covid-19 cases still on a rise, students and parents are still unsure about being able to travel for exams any time soon.

“In some cases, colleges have agreed to conduct preliminary examination online this year, so that’s a relief to most students and parents. However, we hope the MUHS will consider giving students the option of choosing an exam centre closer home since most are still stuck in their hometowns,” said Brijesh Sutaria, parent. He added that students are waiting for more clarity on the examinations to come from their respective medical institutes soon.

The POE released by the university also mentions procedures to be followed by colleges when theory exams begin. This includes allowing students to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before the exams are scheduled to begin in order to ensure students are in their seats in time.