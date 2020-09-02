Sections
Home / Education / Mumbai civic body extends deadline for admissions to city schools under 25% RTE quota

Mumbai civic body extends deadline for admissions to city schools under 25% RTE quota

As per a circular issued on Tuesday, admissions of students whose names have been selected in the online lottery can take place until September 15

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

This year, a total of 14,135 students applied, as against 7,069 available seats under the quota in the city. Of these, 2,522 students have confirmed their admissions. (HT Photo)

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city and the resultant lockdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation education department has now provided students who wish to secure admissions through the 25% RTE quota in city schools with a deadline extension.

As per a circular issued on Tuesday, admissions of students whose names have been selected in the online lottery conducted by the department can take place until September 15. This year, a total of 14,135 students applied, as against 7,069 available seats under the quota in the city. Of these, 2,522 students have confirmed their admissions.

“Several students who have migrated to their hometowns due to the Covid-19 situation might not have been able to make it to confirm their seats,” said an official from the education department.

The circular states that parents who are not able to physically visit schools to confirm their provisional admissions can send the relevant documents to the school through email or social messaging applications. Such admissions would be confirmed provisionally and parents can submit the original documents to the school later.



After the deadline for admission ends, students whose names appear on the waiting list will be eligible to claim seats in the schools.

