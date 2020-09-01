Mumbai: JEE aspirants reach exam centres hours in advance, face masks and social distancing in place

Sections
The railways on Monday evening announced it would allow JEE aspirants and their guardians to travel on local trains

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 13:09 IST

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A students undergoes thermal screening as she enters an examination centre to appear for JEE in Kolkata on September 1, 2020. (PTI)

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains for admissions to engineering colleges are being held on Tuesday in Mumbai and across the country with strict social distancing and safety measures in place.

The railways on Monday evening announced it would allow JEE aspirants and their guardians to travel on local trains along with those involved in essential services considering tens of thousands of students will be travelling for the exam over the next six days.

Ashish Kumar Singh, parent of one of the JEE aspirants appearing for the test in Mumbai, said most of them chose private vehicles or cabs to avoid crowds.

“We reached the exam centre in Navi Mumbai three hours in advance to beat the traffic. The centre officials are very carefully allowing students to enter the premises keeping social distancing in mind and everyone is being handed a fresh face mask at the time of entry,” said Singh.



The registrations for engineering (BE/BTech) courses in the second phase of JEE-Mains in September have dipped by 21% compared to the first phase held in January. Experts say the dip could to because of the pandemic and the rise in Covid-19 cases.

