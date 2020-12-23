Sections
Mumbai mayor to conduct drawing competition for kids on Jan 10

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 15:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagri, Mumbai

Representational image. (HT file )

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold an online drawing competition for children on January 10, 2021, ahead of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The theme of the competition is ‘Mazi Mumbai’ (My Mumbai) and it will be conducted through the portal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department, a release issued by the BMC on Tuesday said.

Participants will have to upload their drawings on the portal between 12 pm and 5 pm, it said.

The age group for participants was not specified in the release.



Pednekar held a meeting on Tuesday and asked BMC officials to give wide publicity to the competition so that children participate in it in big numbers.

Last year, nearly 78 lakh children participated in this annual drawing composition, the release said.

Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926. He died on November 17, 2012.

The BMC, country’s richest civic body, is ruled by the Shiv Sena.

