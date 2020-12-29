Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Mumbai schools, colleges not to reopen till January 15

Mumbai schools, colleges not to reopen till January 15

Citing the fear of a second wave of coronavirus, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday said schools and colleges in the city will not reopen till January 15, 2021.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 21:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

Mumbai school, colleges won’t reopen till January 15. (PTI)

Citing the fear of a second wave of coronavirus, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday said schools and colleges in the city will not reopen till January 15, 2021.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had decided to keep schools and colleges closed till December 31.

In a fresh circular issued on Tuesday, the BMC said it decided to keep all --government and private -- schools and colleges closed till January 15 due to the second wave of COVID-19 in other countries and the situation in some states in the country.

The pandemic is under control in the Mumbai municipal limits though, it noted.

The BMC also allowed the American Consulate School and other consulate schools in the city to reopen from January 18, but did not specify when exactly other educational institutes can reopen.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
by Vijay Swaroop
KCR announces salary hike for govt employees, raises retirement age
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have ten times higher than estimated: Study
by Bloomberg | Posted byShankhyaneel Sarkar
113 drug peddlers arrested in last 14 days in Himachal
by HT Correspondent
Wall Street set to open at fresh highs on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.