Mumbai university announces helpline for counselling students facing coronavirus anxiety

Mumbai university announces helpline for counselling students facing coronavirus anxiety

Updated: May 12, 2020 18:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Mumbai University. (HT file)

The University of Mumbai on Tuesday released a helpline number and email facility for counselling students, in line with the directives of the University Grants Commission as well as the state higher and technical education department. The helpline facility will address the exam-related and other anxieties of students in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students can call the numbers +91 96190 34634 and +91 93737 00797 between 11 am and 5 pm or write to examhelpline@mu.ac.in. Students of the university’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), may also write to info@idol.mu.ac.in.

Questions regarding examinations as well as admissions can be raised and university officials will provide resolutions to these queries.

Meanwhile, the university is working on an action plan for examinations for the existing students and admission of new students. In an official statement, the university administration said that the faculty-wise details of the action plan will be declared soon.



Amid the lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, a committee has been appointed by the state higher and technical education department of the state government to decide the fate of semester examinations of universities and colleges. According to the recommendations of this committee, the final year examinations of undergraduate and second year postgraduate studies will be conducted between July 1 and 30.

