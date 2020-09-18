Mumbai University Final Exams: Deadline to submit applications extended till Sept 20

Sections
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Thursday announced three days’ extension for students to submit applications for the last year/semester examinations of Mumbai University

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 09:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Thursday announced three days’ extension for students to submit applications for the last year/semester examinations of Mumbai University. Samant was speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting on examinations of Mumbai University, which has highest enrollment of students in the state.

“The varsity has extended the period for submission of exam applications to September 20. 2,47,500 students would appear for the exams,” he said.

1,70,000 of these students are regular ones while the rest are taking the exam to clear backlog, he said.

The result certificates will have no mention of exam being held during COVID-19 pandemic, he clarified.



Such a mention had appeared on some passing certificates issued by an agriculture university in the state earlier, which had drawn criticism.

“The certificate will be normal, a regular piece of paper,” said the minister.

Mumbai University’s practical exams began from September 15, while that for backlog papers will be held from September 25, he said.

It is going to be an online examination but those who do not have the online facility will be allowed to appear physically, the minister said.

