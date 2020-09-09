Mumbai University final year exams schedule released, to be conducted online in MCQ format

Almost two weeks after the Supreme Court clarified that final year students can only be promoted based on examination, the University of Mumbai released an official circular detailing the examination dates and format.

Addressed to all affiliated colleges, the varsity has clarified that all exams will be conducted online in multiple choice question (MCQ) format and only in special cases where students have not been able to appear for exams online will be allowed to appear for offline exams.

In a circular released on Wednesday morning, MU has stated that practical and theory exams for repeater candidates will begin from September 15 and 25, respectively, whereas fresh candidates will appear for exams from October 1 to 17. Colleges have been asked to share a sample paper and question bank with students, and conduct a mock-test online in the new format for all their students before the final exams begin.

“As discussed earlier, online exams will be in MCQ format and students will have one hour to appear for 50 marks in each subject. These 50 marks will then be converted into the 75/80/100 marks as prescribed by each subject. Only handicap students will be allowed an extra 20 minutes for the same paper and will also have the option of choosing a writer for the examination,” said a spokesperson for University of Mumbai.

He added that colleges have also been asked to ensure early assessment of all papers to avoid any further delay in announcement of results. “Exams in the MCQ format will not be eligible for re-evaluation, so results should not take very long,” he added.

For starters, all MU affiliated colleges will have to conduct an online survey of their own students to find out where they are residing at present (due to the lockdown), and what gadgets (mobile phone, laptop/desktop) and internet facilities are available for each student in order to find out how many can conveniently appear for online exams.

“Colleges have also been asked to start a helpline number to counsel students and listen to grievances if any,” added the spokesperson.

While the MU has clarified its stand on examinations and has left colleges to take forward the process, many head of institutes are not happy about the convenience with which all onus of exams have been pushed on individual colleges.

“In less than a week we will have to start practical exams for repeater candidates and by October 1 final exams for fresh candidates. In between all this, each teacher needs to submit 250 MCQ format questions for each subject, set final and mock-test question papers, conduct online survey for students, as well as ensure that a helpline number is up and running for student queries. The amount of work expected from teachers is unacceptable, that too at a time when they are already busy with online classes for the current batches,” said the principal of a suburban college on condition of anonymity.

Colleges will have the option of setting up their own time table as long as they follow the dates as prescribed by the university. Once all subject marks are submitted by individual colleges to the university, the final results will be announced, states the MU circular.

HIGHLIGHTS:

*Repeater practical exam to begin from September 15 and written paper from September 25, 2020

*Theory exams for fresh candidates to take place between October 1 to 17 (only for third year undergraduate students and post graduate part 2 students)

*Exams will be held online in multiple choice questions (MCQ) format, each subject for 50 marks. The time limit for each online paper is one hour.

*Handicap students will get 20 minutes extra, provided with a writer and other facilities as needed

*Exams will only be held online but in case of any form of trouble faced by students, the last option for only such cases who could not appear for exam in online mode will be allowed to appear for exam in offline mode

*Colleges will have to conduct mock tests to ease students into the new exam format

*Colleges should provide sample question paper to students as well

*50 marks paper should be converted into the exam format as followed by the course (100 marks theory or 75 marks theory paper)

*Due to any untoward circumstances, if a student is unable to appear for any exam, then the college should ensure such a student is given the opportunity to appear for the exam on a later date

*Students will not have the option of re-evaluation in the MCQ-format of exam

*Colleges will have to start a helpline number for students, to counsel and relieve stress of students

*Colleges will also have to conduct an online survey to find out exactly where all their students are at present, and what gadgets (mobile phone, laptop/desktop) and internet facilities are available for them to find out how many can conveniently appear for online exams