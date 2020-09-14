Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Mumbai University final year exams: Varsity issues second circular to clarify doubts

Mumbai University final year exams: Varsity issues second circular to clarify doubts

With several colleges still grappling with multiple choice question (MCQ) format and ensuring all students are able to appear for exams online, the MU circular emphasises on the role of a cluster or lead college.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:16 IST

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Mumbai University (Hindustan Times)

Less than a week after the University of Mumbai released a circular confirming the dates, method and format for end-of-term final year summer 2020 examinations, the varsity released another circular on Monday morning clarifying queries raised by affiliated colleges. With several colleges still grappling with multiple choice question (MCQ) format and ensuring all students are able to appear for exams online, the MU circular emphasises on the role of a cluster or lead college.

“The concept of a lead or cluster college is to bring together a group of affiliated colleges in a given geographical region offering similar programs (arts, commerce, science, engineering, pharmacy, etc) and facilitate the synchronisation and coordination with respect to execution of various academic and examination work,” states the MU circular signed by the controller of examination, Vinod Patil. The university has also once again clarified that all exams and said MCQs will be based on what was taught in colleges until March 13, 2020, only. However, for those appearing for backlog exams (repeater candidates) the exam will be based on the complete portion.

Lead colleges have also been given the responsibility of coordinating with all colleges that form the cluster and encourage involvement of teachers of all colleges for a particular subject to put together their MCQs to formulate a comprehensive bank of questions. “Inter-cluster support in order to facilitate preparation of a large base of MCQs will also be encouraged,” states the circular. Colleges have also been requested to keep in mind the level of difficulty while framing questions for the upcoming exams.

“MCQ papers will comprise of 25-40 questions, to be chosen as per the requirement of the subject, and this one hour paper will carry maximum 50 marks,” states the circular and further explains how to put together the questions and four options per question. “Sample MCQs should be prepared and provided to develop the understanding about exam pattern for students and mock tests too should be conducted for the purpose of practice.”



While colleges are still grappling with the new examination format, an association representing non-government colleges has approached MU vice chancellor Suhas Pednekar seeking exemption of these rules for autonomous colleges. “We will have some clarity on this by today evening,” said T Shiware, chairman of the Mumbai Association of Non-Government Colleges.

Teachers, however, are not pleased with the compulsion initiated by the university on a question bank of MCQs for every subject. “We have been asked to put together a question bank of 250 questions for every subject, and I alone teach four subjects across two departments so the total workload is immense for the time we have in hand before exams for repeater candidates begins,” said a professor of a suburban college on condition of anonymity. Some teachers are also suggesting that colleges under each cluster should divide work on every subject and then put together the MCQ question bank in order to avoid repetition of questions.

As per the MU schedule, practical exams for repeater candidates will begin on September 15 whereas their theory exam will start from September 25. Exams for fresh candidates will take place between October 1 and 15, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Sep 14, 2020 14:22 IST
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
Sep 14, 2020 14:22 IST
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
Sep 14, 2020 10:30 IST

latest news

Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision is taken: Centre tells Supreme Court
Sep 14, 2020 14:37 IST
‘Kohli leads from front, sets an example’: De Villiers lauds RCB skipper
Sep 14, 2020 14:31 IST
Wife of Calcutta High Court lawyer pronounced guilty of murdering him in 2018
Sep 14, 2020 14:23 IST
Bollywood is India’s favourite scapegoat: Amyra Dastur
Sep 14, 2020 14:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.