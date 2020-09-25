Mumbai University final year online exam begins; some colleges face technical glitches, others postpone exams

The much-awaited online exams for backlogs/Allowed to Keep Term (ATKT) candidates commenced on September 25 across several city colleges and while the process was smooth sailing for several institutes, a host of institutes experienced teething troubles and some technical errors which eventually pushed them to delay the examination process by a few days. A suburban college had to suddenly postpone their ATKT exams on Friday after experiencing technical trouble just before the exams began.

“The format of the exam on the software was not as we had originally decided, so the papers had to be reformatted and therefore we decided to postpone the exams by a couple of days,” said the vice-principal of the college on condition of anonymity. She added that the postponement of the exam was also suggested by the institute in order to avoid any form of technical glitches once the exams begin.

Some colleges also chose to use more time to train teachers and students on the new concept of examinations that will be conducted online and therefore decided to start exams for ATKT students starting next week. “Online exams are new for teachers as well as students so we want them to be thoroughly prepared for the same before the exams begin,” said Sobhana Vasudevan, principal, R A Poddar College, Matunga.

She added that the college is currently busy conducting mock tests in every subject for their students before the exams begin. A circular released by the University of Mumbai in the month of September specified that colleges will conduct the exams online and in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. Another circular has also highlighted that all exams should be conducted by October 31 and results for the same should be announced by the first week of November. While all colleges affiliated to MU have been divided under cluster/lead colleges according to their geographical location, there has been no clarity on part of the university on the software that colleges should use in order to conduct online exams.

“This has created more confusion for colleges because, under the same cluster, all colleges have been asked to use the same software for their exams but in our case, we already are using different software which the other colleges don’t want to opt for.

We are still trying to work around this before we start final exams,” said a senior professor from a south Mumbai college. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday carried out a protest at the university’s Kalina campus, demanding better coordination and communication between the university and all affiliated colleges in order to ensure smooth functioning of online exams.

“Since this is the first time that an exam of this level is being held online, that too in a new format, some colleges have faced technical glitches. However we are in touch with them and have found out that most of them have managed to solve the errors and hope to conduct exams smoothly henceforth,” said Vinod Patil, director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, MU.

Some colleges, however, managed to conduct the ATKT exams as per the schedule and smoothly on Friday. St Xavier’s College at Dhobi Talao conducted the exams using Google Forms and also managed to ensure proctoring during the exam through another Zoom. “The exam was conducted successfully and we hope to continue the rest of the exams in a similar format,” said Rajendra Shinde, principal of the college.