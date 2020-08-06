Mumbai University first merit list 2020 Latest Updates: Check college-wise cutoff and other details

Sections
Mumbai University has released the merit list of some colleges. While some of the colleges have uploaded the cutoff and merit list on their official website, some of them are yet to upload the same.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com|Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi/Mumbai

Mumbai University first merit list 2020 out (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Mumbai University Admissions 2020: Colleges of Mumbai University have started uploading the first merit list and cutoff marks on their official websites. Students can check the cut-offs of different colleges by logging on to their websites. Students can check for their names on the allotment lists. Students whose names appear on this list will be allowed to confirm their seats by August 11.

01:01 pm

Check Thakur College cutoff

LS Patkar College Cutoff

KC College Cutoff

Wilson College Cutoff

Jai Hind College Cutoff

01:11 pm Mumbai University has asked students to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college in order to confirm their admissions.

01:18 pm- This year the cut offs are higher than last year in most unaided courses including Bachelors in Accounting and Finance (BAF), Bachelors in Banking Insurance (BBI)



01:30 pm- Colleges have been asked to give provisional admission to the certificate and confirm the same after the student submits a hard copy of the marksheet and all other necessary documents later.

