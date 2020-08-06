Mumbai University first merit list 2020 Latest Updates: Check college-wise cutoff and other details

Mumbai University Admissions 2020: Colleges of Mumbai University have started uploading the first merit list and cutoff marks on their official websites. Students can check the cut-offs of different colleges by logging on to their websites. Students can check for their names on the allotment lists. Students whose names appear on this list will be allowed to confirm their seats by August 11.

01:01 pm

01:11 pm Mumbai University has asked students to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college in order to confirm their admissions.

01:18 pm- This year the cut offs are higher than last year in most unaided courses including Bachelors in Accounting and Finance (BAF), Bachelors in Banking Insurance (BBI)

01:30 pm- Colleges have been asked to give provisional admission to the certificate and confirm the same after the student submits a hard copy of the marksheet and all other necessary documents later.