Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results soon at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board of School Education will declare the NBSE class 10th, 12th result 2020 today, on May 30. The results will be declared in the late afternoon. Candidates who have taken the examination will be able to check their results online at nbsenagaland.com and other websites. The marksheet can be downloaded from indiaresults.com. Students can also get their result on SMS.Here, we will tell you the steps to check your results through SMS and on other websites. Stay on our live updates for all the latest news and details about NBSE class 10th and 12th exam results.

How to check NBSE Nagaland Board Result 2020

Nagaland Board will soon declare the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2020. Here’s how to check the NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020:

Visit any of the website mentioned below.

Click on the NBSE result link flashing on the homepage

Chose class 10th HSLC or Class 12th HSSLC result link

Key in your roll number and other required login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.