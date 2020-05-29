Sections
Home / Education / Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check HSLC Result online at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check HSLC Result online at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the class 10th board exam on Wednesday, May 30. Here’s how to check NBSE HSLC result at nbsenagaland.com

Updated: May 29, 2020 14:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NBSE HSLC 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow.

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the class 10th board exam on Wednesday, May 30. The NBSE Class 10th result can be expected in the afternoon. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th board exam can check their results online at nbsenagaland.com. NBSE class 10th examination was conducted from February 14 to February 26, 2020.

As per the official notification, Nagaland Board has made the provisions to download the marks and mark sheet online at indiaresults.com or results.shikha.

The results can be accessed by sending the SMS on the following numbers: For class 10 (HSLC ) results: SMS-NB10<space>Roll number to 56070.

How to check Nagaland Board class 10th Result 2020:



Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com



A result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the result link.

A login page will appear

Key in your login credential

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bengaluru’s hotels likely to reopen in June
May 29, 2020 15:39 IST
Infection risk half in kids, but they spread coronavirus: Study
May 29, 2020 15:50 IST
A coming-of-age story of a privileged set of six friends from Awadh
May 29, 2020 15:37 IST
CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe finances, international linkages of Tablighi Jamaat
May 29, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.