Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check HSLC Result online at nbsenagaland.com

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the class 10th board exam on Wednesday, May 30. The NBSE Class 10th result can be expected in the afternoon. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th board exam can check their results online at nbsenagaland.com. NBSE class 10th examination was conducted from February 14 to February 26, 2020.

As per the official notification, Nagaland Board has made the provisions to download the marks and mark sheet online at indiaresults.com or results.shikha.

The results can be accessed by sending the SMS on the following numbers: For class 10 (HSLC ) results: SMS-NB10<space>Roll number to 56070.

How to check Nagaland Board class 10th Result 2020:

Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com

A result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the result link.

A login page will appear

Key in your login credential

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.