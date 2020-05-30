Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Abhi Chakraborty of Holy cross Higher Secondary school tops NBSE HSLC exam

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhi Chakraborty of Holy Cross Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur has topped the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) class 10 or matric examination 2020. He has scored 98.33%.

This year 30,677 students qualified the Nagaland 10th board examination. Out of which, 2,140 students are from Government schools, 12, 857 from private schools, and 15,680 were repeaters.

Merit list:

Candidates can check their NBSE matriculation results 2020 online at nbsenagaland.com. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check the NBSE HSLC Result 2020.