Nagaland Board 12th Result 2020: NBSE HSSLC result to be declared tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the provisional results of the class 12 board examination on Thursday, May 30, 2020, on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the NBSE class 12 (HSSLC) board examinations can check their results online at nbsenagaland.com, after it is declared.

Students can also download the marks and mark sheet online at indiaresults.com or results.shikha.

The results can be accessed by sending the SMS on the following numbers:

1. For class 12 (HSSLC ) results: SMS-NB12<space>Roll number to 56070

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com

2. On the homepage,click on the link available to check NBSE HSSLC result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. NBSE HSSLC result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.