Nagaland Board 2020: Provisional results for Class 10 and 12 will be declared on May 30

Students who have appeared in the board examinations can check their results online at nbsenagaland.com, after it is declared.

Updated: May 28, 2020 18:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Thursday said that the provisional results of class 10 and 12 board examination shall be declared on May 30, 2020. Students can expect the results in the late afternoon of May 30.

As per the official notification, the board has made the provisions to download the marks and mark sheet online at indiaresults.com or results.shikha.

The results can be accessed by sending the SMS on the following numbers:



1. For class 10 (HSLC ) results: SMS-NB10<space>Roll number to 56070

2. For class 12 (HSSLC ) results: SMS-NB12<space>Roll number to 56070

The results gazette will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board. However, in view of the coronavirus lockdown, the board will issue the documents to the centre superintendent only from June 5.

