Nagaland Board Class 10 and 12 Scrutiny 2020: Online application begins, apply before June 30

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will accept online scrutiny applications from the candidates of Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 examinations on or before June 30. NBSE declared class 10 and 12 results on May 30 on its official website.

Candidates can apply for Nagaland Board scrutiny 2020 by sending their application forms to nbscnag@gmail.com on or before June 30. A scrutiny fee of Rs. 500 is required for each paper. The results of Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC scrutiny will be declared within 40 days, on the board’s official website.

Those who want to get the photocopy of their answer script can also do so by paying 1,000 per paper and sending the scanned copies of payment receipt, mark sheet, contact of the candidates along with the application to nbscnag@gmail.com. The last date of submitting the application is within 15 days after the declaration of rescrutiny results.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.