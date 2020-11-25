Nainital Bank PO, Clerk Admit Card released, here’s direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Nainital Bank Limited on Tuesday released the admit card for its PO and Clerk exam on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the Nainital Bank PO or Clerk 2020 exam can visit the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.co.in to download their admit card.

The examination will be held on December 6. The link to download the Nainital Bank PO, Clerk call letter will be active only till December 6. Candidates are advised to download their call letter much before the deadline.

How to download Nainital Bank PO, Clerk Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at nainitalbank.co.in

On the homepage go to careers section

Click on the admit card link

Key in your registration number and date of birth to login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download Nainital Bank PO/Clerk Admit Card 2020