Nainital Bank Recruitment 2020: 30 chartered accountant, credit officer and other posts on offer

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before July 21, 2020.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2020: Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Chartered Accountant, Credit Officer, Risk Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer and Planning Officer on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before July 21, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies of Chartered Accountant, Credit Officer, and various other posts. Out of which, 20 vacancies are for Credit Officer, 4 for Marketing Officer, 3 for Chartered Accountant, and one each for Risk Officer, Law Officer and Planning Officer.

Candidates should be minimum 22 years and maximum 32 years as on June 30, 2020 for all posts.



Candidates will be invited for an interview on the basis of shortlisting of applications for various posts of candidates. The candidates will be awarded marks on the basis of performance in the interview and according to the merit list based on these marks, the candidates will be invited for the next stage.

For more details and application form, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

