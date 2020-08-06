Sections
Home / Education / Nalanda Open University Admission 2020-21: Online registration begins at nalandaopenuniversity.com

Nalanda Open University Admission 2020-21: Online registration begins at nalandaopenuniversity.com

Interested and eligible students can apply for the admission process online at nalandaopenuniversity.com on or before September 30, 2020.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 12:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nalanda Open University Admission 2020-21. (HT file)

The online application process for admission to various courses in Nalanda Open University (NOU) began on Thursday.

Interested and eligible students can apply for the admission process online at nalandaopenuniversity.com on or before September 30, 2020.

Also Read: CM to lay foundation stone of Nalanda Open University campus in Rajgir on March 1

The applications are invited for admission to 117 courses including classes 10 and 12, postgraduate, honours, P.HD, and certificate courses.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.



How to apply:



1. Visit the official website at nalandaopenuniversity.com



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to Apply for Online Admission (session 2020-2021 )”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the “New applicant” tab

5. If you are a new user, click on “New applicant? Create a new Account” link and fill in all the required information

6. After filling up the form and clicking on the “Register” button the candidate will receive an email and SMS with all the credentials for login such as user id, password, and OTP

7. The candidate will also be taken to OTP Page where the Candidate will have to enter the OTP

8. After entering OTP the candidate will be taken to the main Application Form

9. Fill in the application form

10. After the final submission of the Application form, the Candidate will be taken to the Payment page. Candidates are required to pay the requisite fee online through this portal only. SBI Collect or Demand Draft will not be accepted in Online form submission

11. Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch
Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST
‘Drug smuggler’ cat detained in high-security Sri Lankan prison escapes
Aug 06, 2020 13:25 IST
Scheme to give free sanitary napkins to 22.50 lakh BPL women, girls launched
Aug 06, 2020 13:24 IST
Babil treats Irrfan fans to an intimate peak into his library. See pics
Aug 06, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.