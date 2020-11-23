Sections
Nashik schools shut till January 4 due to spike in coronavirus cases

Bhujbal chaired a meeting on the issue which was attended by district collector Suraj Mandhare, Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey and Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, officials said.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Nashik

Schools in Nashik will remain closed till January 4 due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, senior NCP leader and district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Sunday.

Bhujbal chaired a meeting on the issue which was attended by district collector Suraj Mandhare, Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey and Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, officials said.

He said schools, even if they open now, would function for 18 days, with batches being divided into half with each set attending classes for just nine days, Bhujbal said.

“In such a situation, it was decided to go slow on this issue. A decision on reopening schools will be taken after Christmas holidays. Around 40 teachers in the district have tested positive while some reports are awaited,” Bhujbal said.

As on Sunday, Nashik district’s COVID-19 tally was 98,629, including 1,765 deaths, while 94,253 people have been discharged.

