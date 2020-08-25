NATA 2020 admit card released at nata.in, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Council of Architecture has released the NATA 2020 admit card on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the NATA 2020 examination can download their admit card online at nata.in.

The COA will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on August 29, 2020. The examination will be held in online mode.

The admit card will carry all the necessary instructions along with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines.

Direct link to download the NATA Admit Card 2020

How to download the NATA Admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official at nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: The NATA admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the NATA admit card and take a print out.