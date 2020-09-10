Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NATA admit card 2020 for second test released at nata.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

NATA admit card 2020 for second test released at nata.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

NATA admit card 2020: Candidates can download their NATA admit card 2020 for second test online at nata.in.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 19:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NATA admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

NATA admit card 2020: The Council of Architecture has released the admit card for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 second test on its official website.

Candidates can download their NATA admit card 2020 for second test online at nata.in.

The COA conducted the NATA first test on August 29, 2020. According to the schedule, the second test will be held on September 12, 2020.

The admit card will carry all the necessary instructions along with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines.



Direct link for NATA second test Admit card 2020

How to download the NATA second test Admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official at nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: The NATA admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
Sep 10, 2020 20:18 IST
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 Vaccine by year-end, CEO says
Sep 10, 2020 15:45 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 18:23 IST
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Sep 10, 2020 19:09 IST

latest news

Family spots ‘weird’ sea creatures on beach, they’re worth over Rs 47 lakh
Sep 10, 2020 20:22 IST
Hard works starts now for new-look Chelsea, says Lampard
Sep 10, 2020 20:21 IST
Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale
Sep 10, 2020 20:21 IST
Kangana’s mother says family was Congress loyalist but will support BJP now
Sep 10, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.