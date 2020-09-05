Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NATA Result 2020 declared at nata.in, direct link here to download scorecard, response sheet

NATA Result 2020 declared at nata.in, direct link here to download scorecard, response sheet

NATA Result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the first test results, response sheet and scorecard of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 at nata.in. Check direct link to here.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NATA Result 2020 declared at nata.in

NATA Result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the result, response sheet and scorecard for the first test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. The first test was conducted on August 29. Candidates who had taken the exam can check their scores online at nata.in. CoA conducts the aptitude test (NATA) twice in a year and students have the option to appear in both the exams.

How to check NATA 2020 result: 

Visit the official website at nata.in

Go to the Registration link given on the top of homepage

Key in your login credentials



Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check NATA Result 2020 scorecard

The Council of Architecture (CoA)has also extended the last date for new registration for second test of NATA 2020 up to September 6 till 12 noon. NATA second test 2020 will be held on September 12. Candidates who have not yet registered for the second test can do it now by visiting the official website at nata.in.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Sep 05, 2020 09:38 IST
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST

latest news

Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
Sep 05, 2020 10:54 IST
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Sep 05, 2020 10:56 IST
Showik’s arrest is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’, says lawyer Vikas Singh
Sep 05, 2020 10:51 IST
Bopanna-Shapovalov enter second round of US Open men’s doubles
Sep 05, 2020 10:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.