Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NATA Result 2020 for second test declared at nata.in, here’s direct link to download scorecard, response sheet

NATA Result 2020 for second test declared at nata.in, here’s direct link to download scorecard, response sheet

NATA Result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the second test results, response sheet and scorecard of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 at nata.in. Check direct link to download scorecard, response sheet here.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 08:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NATA Result 2020 declared at nata.in

NATA Result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the result, response sheet and scorecard for the second test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. The first test was conducted on September 12. Candidates who had taken the exam can check their scores online at nata.in. CoA conducts the aptitude test (NATA) twice in a year and students have the option to appear in both the exams. The NATA first test was held on August 29 for which the result was declared on September 5.

How to check NATA 2020 second test result: 

Visit the official website at nata.in

Go to the Registration link given on the top of homepage

Key in your login credentials



Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check NATA Result 2020 scorecard

NATA is conducted by Council Of Architecture (COA) since 2006. It measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability that have been acquired by the candidate over the past few years and are related to the specific field of study.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 19, 2020 08:45 IST
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Sep 19, 2020 05:40 IST
Failed to convince govt about farmers’ grouse: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sep 19, 2020 04:35 IST
Why farmers are opposing ‘pro-farmer’ reforms
Sep 19, 2020 08:14 IST

latest news

9 Al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 08:55 IST
9 Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA, in raids conducted at multiple locations in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 08:51 IST
CSK Predicted XI: Who would replace Suresh Raina in IPL 2020?
Sep 19, 2020 08:56 IST
This description of bhel puri may remind you of Maya Sarabhai
Sep 19, 2020 08:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.