NATA Result 2020 for Sept 12 exam to be declared today at nata.in

NATA Result 2020: National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 result for its second test will be declared on Thursday, September 17. Once the result is declared, candidates who have taken the exam will be able to check their scores online at nata.in. The second test of NATA was conducted on September 12. The Council of Architecture conducts the aptitude test (NATA) twice in a year and students have the option to appear in both the exams. The first test was conducted on August 29 for which the result was declared on September 4.

How to check NATA 2020 result:

Visit the official website at nata.in

Click on the NATA first test result link flashing on the homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

What is NATA:

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The aptitude test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability that have been acquired by the candidate over the past few years and are related to the specific field of study.