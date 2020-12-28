National Accreditation Board chief may head probe into charges against DU V-C

The enquiry into charges of misgovernance against Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor Yogesh Kumar Tyagi is likely to be headed by eminent educationist professor KK Aggarwal, who also heads the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), according to a person aware of the developments.

Apart from Aggarwal, Sanjay Dhande, former director of the Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur), may also be part of the team that looks into the litany of charges.

HT has learnt that the Union education ministry has sent a proposal for the same to President Ram Nath Kovind who, as the visitor to central institutions, will decide on the matter.

“The President’s office had earlier sought that a Delhi University representative, who will be present and heard at the visitorial inquiry, be named. The university has sent a name and a revised proposal has been sent,” said the person cited above.

The ministry had earlier written to DU officials referring to a specific provision in the DU Act that mandates a representative of the university be appointed in case an enquiry is held. The office of President Ram Nath Kovind had raised the issue.

Following the issue being flagged by the President’s office, the ministry informed the university that sub-section (3) of Section 7 of the DU Act needs to be followed in case of an enquiry. The ministry also told the varsity that the mandatory compliance of the provision is important as it would ensure any challenge at a later stage to the actions can be defended.

According to the sub-section concerned, the visitor shall in every case give notice to the university of their intention to cause an inspection or inquiry to be made and the University shall be entitled to appoint a representative who shall have the right to be present and be heard at such inspection or inquiry.

Accordingly, DU was requested to appoint a representative who shall be present and have the right to be heard at the enquiry.

“The university has provided the required name and a decision on the ministry’s proposal is expected soon,” the person said.

Tyagi was suspended in October and the process of starting an enquiry into a range of charges of misgovernance and dereliction of duties began after a nod by President Kovind.

According to an order issued by the education ministry’s joint secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar, all orders issued with Tyagi’s approval during the period of his absence on medical ground after pro vice-chancellor PC Joshi assumed the charge as DU V-C on July 17 this year were set aside and to be treated as void.