National Award to Teachers 2020: MHRD extends deadline for application till July 15, full details here

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

National Award to Teachers 2020 (For The Washington Post)

National Award to Teachers 2020: Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has extended the last date to apply for National Award to Teachers or NAT 2020 till July 15. Earlier, the application window was closed on July 6.The NAT 2020 is conferred to teachers and heads of schools working in recognized primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools. Teachers form both government and private schools can apply for the NAT 2020.

This year candidates shortlisted by District Selection Committee and State/UT Selection Committee will get certificates. Teachers can apply from mobile phones also.

Interested teachers can apply online at https://nationalawardstoteachers.mhrd.gov.in/. Visit the official website and click on ‘Login/Register’ tab to apply for the award.

Click here to apply online

Who can apply:

School teachers and Heads of Schools working in recognized primary/middle/high/higher secondary schools running under state/ central// UT or local government or CBSE and CISCE affiliated schools.

Educational Administrators, Inspectors of Education, and the staff of training Institutes are not eligible for these awards.

Teacher/Headmaster should not have indulged in tuitions.

Only regular Teachers and Heads of Schools will be eligible.

Contractual Teachers and Shiksha Mitras will not be eligible

Every applicant shall submit a portfolio, online along with the Entry Form. The portfolio shall include relevant supporting material such as documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits, photographs, audios or videos etc.

Evaluation criteria:

Teachers will be evaluated based on two types of criteria:

a) Objective criteria: Under this the teachers will be awarded marks against each of the objective criteria. These criteria are given the weightage of 20 out of 100.

b) Criteria based on performance: Teachers will be awarded marks on criteria based on performance like initiatives to improve learning outcomes, innovative experiments undertaken, organization of extra and co-curricular activities, use of Teaching Learning Material, social mobility, ensuring experiential learning, unique ways to ensure physical education to students etc. These criteria are given the weightage of 80 out of 10.

Important Dates:

Opening of web-portal for inviting online self-nomination by teachers -- 15 June to 15 July 2020

Shortlisting of teachers by District/Regional S election Committee and forwarding the shortlist to the State/Organization Selection Committee through online portal -- 16 July to 23 July 2020

State Selection Committee/ Organization Selection Committee shortlist to be forwarded to Independent National Jury through online portal - 24 July to 31 July 2020

Intimation to all the shortlisted candidates (154 Max) for selection by Jury through VC or physical interaction as may be decided-- 3 August 2020

Selection process by Jury through VC or physical interaction as may be decided -- 6 August to 14 August 2020

Finalization of names by Independent National Jury -- 14 August 2020

