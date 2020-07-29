Sections
Home / Education / National Education Policy 2020 caters to needs of 21st century New India, says JP Nadda

National Education Policy 2020 caters to needs of 21st century New India, says JP Nadda

National Education Policy 2020: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also lauded the Cabinet decision and said that NEP 2020 will make India global knowledge superpower.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:38 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI file)

National Education Policy 2020: BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday lauded Union cabinet decision of approving the National Education Policy 2020 and said it caters the need of a 21st century “New India”.

Nadda, who made a series of tweets, called it a “momentous day” for India.

“The National Education Policy 2020 brings much-awaited reforms and regulatory framework which caters the need of a 21st century `New India’ and unleash our children and youth’s energy for a self-reliant better India,” he said.

“Momentous day for India as PM Shri Narendra Modi ji led cabinet approved the New Education Policy 2020. Formulated after wide consultations, NEP2020 ensures Early Child Care & Education, equity to all learners and a robust teacher recruitment apart from fostering quality research,” he added.



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also lauded the Cabinet decision and said that NEP 2020 will make India global knowledge superpower.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the NewEducationPolicy 2020 will make India Global Knowledge Superpower. I congratulate Education Minister RPNishank Ji for bringing the reforms,” Gadkari tweeted.

Highlighting some of the silent features of NEP 2020, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister Gadkari said focus on new academic structure for schools will ensure increase gross enrollment ratio.

“Other reforms including research, multidisciplinary approach in academics, development of vocational skills, emphasis on equitable and inclusive education, integration with upcoming knowledge trends and divyang friendly technology among others will bring better opportunities for every student,” he said.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a 21st century National Education Policy (NEP) has been approved by the cabinet today.

“Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to the new education policy for the 21st century. It is important as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy. I am confident that this will be welcomed by the entire society and nation as well as the world’s educators,” he said.

Amit Khare, Higher Education Secretary, said it was a “historic day” and the country has got a New Education Policy (NEP) after 34 years.

“Following the new education policy and reforms, we will achieve 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elderly man allegedly kills wife, then dies by suicide; booked
Jul 29, 2020 20:43 IST
Minor relative apprehended for murder of 17-year-old girl in Chakan
Jul 29, 2020 20:43 IST
Lewis Hamilton aims for three wins in a row without a crowd
Jul 29, 2020 20:43 IST
New Education Policy 2020 a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM Modi
Jul 29, 2020 20:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.