LIVE: PM Modi addresses conclave on School Education in the 21st Century under NEP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the ‘Conclave on School Education in the 21st century under National Education Policy 2020’. The conclave has been organised by the ministry of education as a part of the “Shiksha Parv” which is being observed from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy (NEP) forward.

PM Modi had on August 7 delivered the inaugural address at the “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020.” The Prime Minister had said then that NEP 2020 will play a major role in reducing the gap between research and education in India.