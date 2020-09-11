This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sections
E-Paper
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: PM Modi addresses conclave on School Education in the 21st Century under NEP

The conclave has been organized by the Ministry of Education as a part of the “Shiksha Parv” which is being celebrated from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy forward.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari | Sep 11, 2020 11:48 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the ‘Conclave on School Education in the 21st century under National Education Policy 2020’. The conclave has been organised by the ministry of education as a part of the “Shiksha Parv” which is being observed from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy (NEP) forward.

PM Modi had on August 7 delivered the inaugural address at the “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020.” The Prime Minister had said then that NEP 2020 will play a major role in reducing the gap between research and education in India.

11:44 am IST

Schools will adapt to new curriculum framework under NEP by 2022: PM Modi

The new curriculum framework developed under National Education Policy will reduce the school syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience for school students. By 2022, our students will join the new curriculum and step towards the new curriculum, says PM Modi

11:35 am IST

Need to develop critical thinking and creativity among students: PM Modi

Teachers should develop critical thinking, creativity, and communication abilities amongst themselves. In 21st century students should inhibit these qualities, says PM Modi.

11:29 am IST

Do not limit classrooms to the walls: PM Modi

It is our responsibility to ensure that education is not just limited to the classroom walls, but the education should also be linked to the outside world for exploring and learning for the students, says PM Modi.

11:24 am IST

NEP 2020 to focus on foundation literacy: PM Modi

During the conclave, PM Modi said that to take the journey of ‘learn-to- read’ to ‘read-to-learn’, we are taking steps to strengthen the foundation literacy. We aim to achieve that a class 3 student should read 30-40 words a minute.

11:17 am IST

NEP 2020 to develop scientific and mathematical temperament among students: PM Modi

The NEP 2020 lays down the important to develop scientific and mathematical thinking among children, says Modi

11:15 am IST

NEP 2020 to give direction to 21st-century India: PM Modi

The National Education Policy 2020 is the foundation of the future of India. The education policy will give a direction to 21st century India, says PM Modi.

11:12 am IST

NEP 2020 has been made after putting in 4-5 years of effort: PM Modi

The National Education Policy 2020 took 4 to 5 years of efforts to be formulated, says PM Narendra Modi

top news

don't miss