Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / National Education Policy 2020: PM, President, Governors, VC’s to take part in meet on NEP

National Education Policy 2020: PM, President, Governors, VC’s to take part in meet on NEP

National Education Policy 2020: The conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” has been organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 10:01 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file )

National Education Policy 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a conference with President Ram Nath Kovind, Governors and Vice-Chancellors of universities on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 7th September, I will join a conference with Rashtrapati Ji, Governors and VCs of universities on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact. Deliberations from this conference will strengthen our efforts to make India a knowledge hub.”

The conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” has been organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.



The Governors’ Conference is also being attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
Sep 07, 2020 09:42 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 09:33 IST
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Sep 07, 2020 08:43 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 07, 2020 07:56 IST

latest news

Fresh tremor rocks Maharashtra’s Palghar district
Sep 07, 2020 10:07 IST
Aishwarya shares daughter Aaradhya’s colourful Teacher’s Day poster
Sep 07, 2020 10:07 IST
Ranvir Shorey reveals how he bounced back after Bhatt family fallout
Sep 07, 2020 10:07 IST
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Sep 07, 2020 10:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.