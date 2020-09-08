National Education Policy lays stress on research, says Javadekar

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday.

He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and accountability as the five pillars of the NEP, and also mentioned about introducing a new dimension of flexibility through choice-based education.

“The National Education Policy 2020 gives emphasis to research and innovation by increasing the expenditure on research; organising more hackathons for students, and by encouraging a dialogue between academia, industry and research lab,” the Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

He was speaking on the NEP 2020 at a programme here.

Javadekar mentioned concepts such as the “Bank of Credit to facilitate smoother transfer between institutions.

He said the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) will be increased from 26 per cent to 50 per cent in the next 15 years.

The GER is a statistical measure used in the education sector to determine the number of students enrolled in school at several different grade levels. It is used to show the ratio of the number of students who live in a given country to those who qualify for the particular grade level.