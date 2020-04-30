Sections
National Fertilizers Ltd Recruitment: Apply for 52 posts of engineers, managers

National Fertilizers Ltd Recruitment: Apply for 52 posts of engineers, managers

National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2020: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has invited offline application against the recruitment for the posts of engineer, manager and other posts.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:34 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NFL Recruitment 2020 (File)

There are a total of 52 vacancies. Aspirants will have to send the application form offline.

Details of vacancy:

Engineer (Production)

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Chemical Engineering.

Experience: 1 year

Manager (Production)



Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Chemical Engineering.



Experience: 9 year

Engineer (Mechanical)

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Mechanical Engineering.

Experience: 1 year

Manager (Mechanical)

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Mechanical Engineering.

Experience: 9 year

Engineer (Electrical)

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech. /B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Electrical Engineering.

Experience: 1 year

Manager (Electrical)

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech. /B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Electrical Engineering.

Experience: 9 year

Engineer (Instrumentation)

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Instrumentation & Electronics / Electronics & Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Experience: 1 year

Engineer (Civil)

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% marks in Degree (B. Tech./ B.E.) in Civil Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Civil Engineering.

Experience: 1 year

Senior Chemist (Chemical Lab)

Educational Qualification: M Sc (Chemistry) .

Experience: 1 year

Engineer (Fire & Safety)

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% marks in Degree (B. Tech./ B.E.) in Fire Engg. / Safety & Fire Engg.

OR

Minimum 60% marks in Degree (B. Tech./ B.E./ BSc Engg.) in Electrical / Mechanical / Chemical with Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

Experience: 1 year

Check official notification here

How to apply:

Candidates can download the application form from the official website of NFL. The form is attached with the official notification. Candidates will have to send the duly filled and signed application form, along with self-attested copies of the documents/ certificates, should reach in a sealed envelope cover super- scribed with “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ______ (POST NAME) – 2020” at the following address:

“General Manager (HR), National Fertilizers Limited, A-11, Sector-24, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh – 201301”

The last date of receipt of Application Form is May 27.

However, last date for receipt of Application Forms of candidates presently residing in far-flung area i.e. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Union territory of Ladakh, Lahul & Spiti District & Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep is June 3.

