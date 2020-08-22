National Teachers Award 2020: Names of 47 teachers finalised by education ministry

Sections
According to an order issued by the ministry, the Department of School Education and Literacy, constituted an Independent Jury at National Level to select the award recipients for the year 2020.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:08 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Forty Seven teachers from across the country will be conferred the National Teachers Award for the year 2020 with the Union Education Ministry releasing the names of Friday.

Among the teachers whose work has been recognized are Jyoti Arora of Delhi’s Mount Abu School, Manoj Kumar Lakhra, a government teacher from Haryana, Nardev Singh, a lecturer from Himachal Pradesh, Rajinder Kumar from Faridkot in Punjab and Chemmalar Shanmugam of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru.

“The Independent Jury at National Level reviewed the list of 153 teachers as shortlisted by all the 36 State and UT Selection Committees and 7 Organisation Selection Committees through Video Conferencing,” the order said.



The Jury considered the applications and presentations made by all shortlisted teachers and after detailed deliberations recommended the names which were approved by Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the order said.

When contacted, Jyoti Arora, said the award was “not just recognition but also motivation to do more in future”. Arora said her focus has been on Sustainment Development Goals (SDGs) and community service through education.

Last year, in a departure from previous years when hundreds of teachers were conferred the National Teachers Award, only 46 were conferred the honour.

