Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to issue timeframe for 2020-21 academic session, board exams

Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to issue timeframe for 2020-21 academic session, board exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Union government to bring clarity on the timeframe for the conduct of Board and higher secondary examinations and duration of academic session 2020-21.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:58 IST

By ANI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Arabinda Mahapatra/ HT file)

As schools continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Union government to bring clarity on the timeframe for the conduct of Board and higher secondary examinations and duration of academic session 2020-21 so that class 10 and 12 students can prepare themselves for the Board examinations.

“In absence of clarity on academic session and conduct of both Standard 10 and 12 Board examinations, all enrolled students and their parents and teachers are in a state of uncertainty. It is leading to anxiety among us all,” Patnaik wrote.

“As all competitive entrance examinations and admission in institutions of higher education are interlinked, national guidelines with tentative timelines will help the states for framing appropriate strategy. It will also help the students to plan their preparations accordingly,” he added.

Patnaik further said that the educational institutions are closed in the state up to December 31, 2020, in view of COVID-19.

“The educational institutions are closed in the state due to COVID-19 since March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the safety and security of students and after consultation with different stakeholders and experts, we have decided to keep educational institutions closed up to December 31, 2020,” he wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Nov 25, 2020 12:30 IST
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to cross TN, Puducherry coast tonight or early tomorrow
Nov 25, 2020 12:36 IST
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
Nov 25, 2020 12:58 IST
Ahmed Patel played significant role in formation of MVA: CM Thackeray
Nov 25, 2020 12:15 IST

latest news

Airlines stir doubts with ‘Flying is safe’ claim on Covid spread
Nov 25, 2020 13:03 IST
Water logging in parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Nov 25, 2020 12:59 IST
Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to issue timeframe for 2020-21 academic session, board exams
Nov 25, 2020 12:58 IST
Goa govt sends notices to 19 companies to pay up rural cess amounting to over Rs200 crore
Nov 25, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.