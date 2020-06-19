Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Class 6, 9 admission result 2020 declared at navodaya.gov.in, Check selection list here

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JNVST Navodaya Vidayalaya Result 2020: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has released the selection lists for Admission to class 6 and 9, on its official website. The selection lists for Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission to class 6 in summer bound areas and lateral entry for class 9 have been uploaded on the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST for class 6 admission was conducted on January 11 and class 9 admission test on February 8. Usually, JNVST declares the result in the month of April but this year it was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Admission Result for class 6 Direct link

Navodaya Vidyalya JNVST Admission Result for Class 9 Direct Link

JNVST candidates can login at NVS website using their JNVST registration number and date of birth. NVS prospectus can also be downloaded from its website.

Steps to download JNVST Class 6, 9 admission selection list:

Visit the official website of NVS at nvsadmissionclasssix.in

Click on the check NVS JNVST result link on the home page

Key in your JNVST registration number, date of birth and submit to view the result

Download and take its print out