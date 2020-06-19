Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Class 6, 9 admission result 2020 to be declared today at navodaya.gov.in, here’s how to check selection list online

Sections
JNVST Navodaya Vidayalaya Result 2020: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya will release the selection list for NVS Admission to class 6 and 9, today at navodaya.gov.in

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NVS JNVST Admission Result 2020 today (HT File)

JNVST Navodaya Vidayalaya Result 2020: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya will release the selection list for NVS Admission to class 6 and 9, today. The result of Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya Selection Test (JNVST) can be announced anytime soon. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who is also the chairman of NVS on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the selection list for admission to class 6 in Summer bound areas and lateral entry for class 9 will be released on June 19. Students will be able to check their results online at navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST had conducted class 6 admission test on January 11 and class 9 admission test on February 8.

Every year, JNVST declares the result in the month of April but this year it was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

JNVST candidates can login at NVS website using their JNVST registration number and password. NVS prospectus can also be downloaded from its website. After the selection list is out, we will provide you the direct link to check the result.



Steps to download JNVST Class 6, 9 admission selection list: 

Visit the official website of NVS at nvsadmissionclasssix.in

Click on the check NVS JNVST result link on the home page

Key in your JNVST registration number, password and submit to view the result

Download and take its print out

