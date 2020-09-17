Sections
NBA releases schedule for NEET PG 2021, MDS and other exams

NBE has announced the provisional schedule for the forthcoming computer-based-tests including National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET - PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021).

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Medical student life which are books and sthetoscope (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the provisional schedule, NEET-PG 2021 will be conducted on January 10, NEET-MDS 2021 will be held on December 16. The PMGE December 2020 session exam will be held on December 4 while the DNB PDCET 2021 admission session will be held on January 28, 2021.

Read More: The secret to cracking NEET --PG 2021

“The Information Bulletins and the Application forms for above mentioned examinations shall be published on NBE website https://nbe.edu.in in due course,” an official statement said.

Important Dates: 



FMGE Dec 2020 session --- December 4, 2020



NEET MDS 2021 ---- December 16, 2020

NEET PG 2021 ---------January 10, 2021

DNB PDCET 2021 admission session ---January 28, 2021

Eligibility Criteria for NEET-PG 2021:

Applicant should have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate from a recognised college/university. Moreover, the candidate should possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

