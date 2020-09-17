NBA releases schedule for NEET PG 2021, MDS and other exams
NBE has announced the provisional schedule for the forthcoming computer-based-tests including National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET - PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021).
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the provisional schedule for the forthcoming computer-based-tests including National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET - PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021).
According to the provisional schedule, NEET-PG 2021 will be conducted on January 10, NEET-MDS 2021 will be held on December 16. The PMGE December 2020 session exam will be held on December 4 while the DNB PDCET 2021 admission session will be held on January 28, 2021.
Read More: The secret to cracking NEET --PG 2021
“The Information Bulletins and the Application forms for above mentioned examinations shall be published on NBE website https://nbe.edu.in in due course,” an official statement said.
Important Dates:
FMGE Dec 2020 session --- December 4, 2020
NEET MDS 2021 ---- December 16, 2020
NEET PG 2021 ---------January 10, 2021
DNB PDCET 2021 admission session ---January 28, 2021
Eligibility Criteria for NEET-PG 2021:
Applicant should have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate from a recognised college/university. Moreover, the candidate should possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.