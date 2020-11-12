Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / NBCC Recruitment 2020: 100 vacancies for engineers notified, check details

NBCC Recruitment 2020: 100 vacancies for engineers notified, check details

NBCC Recruitment 2020: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of Engineers, out of which, 80 vacancies are for Civil Engineers and 20 for Electrical Engineers.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NBCC Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

NBCC Recruitment 2020: The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited has released an official notification for the recruitment of Engineer (Civil and Electrical) on contract basis on its official website.

Interested candidates can check the recruitment notification online at nbccindia.com.

“The relevant link for online application will be made available shortly under the head “CAREER within Human Resources” on NBCC website i.e. www.nbccindia.com. The link will be open for fifteen (days) from the day of start of online submission of application,” reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of Engineers, out of which, 80 vacancies are for Civil Engineers and 20 for Electrical Engineers.



Candidates needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500, while the SC/ST/PWD & Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Candidates are required to make application fee payment through debit card/credit card/netbanking.

“Job Location: Delhi (NCR), Odisha, Jharkhand etc. Job location mentioned is tentative & may vary as per requirement of the projects,” further reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 14:03 IST
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Nov 12, 2020 13:49 IST
LIVE: FM launches credit guarantee support scheme for 27 sectors stressed due to Covid
Nov 12, 2020 14:05 IST
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
Nov 12, 2020 10:58 IST

latest news

Kajal Aggarwal is in the lap of luxury, share pics of underwater room
Nov 12, 2020 13:58 IST
‘They are going to dominate’: Pathan’s strong prediction for IPL team
Nov 12, 2020 13:57 IST
UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs
Nov 12, 2020 13:55 IST
Can you answer Rs 7 crore question that made Nazia Nasim quit KBC 12?
Nov 12, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.