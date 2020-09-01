NBE FET 2020 online registration begins at nbe.edu.in, check details

NBE FET 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) on Tuesday invited online applications for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various fellowships online at nbe.edu.in on or before September 17, 2020, until 11:55 PM.

NBE will conduct the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) on October 11, 2020, at various centres spread across the country and also at international centres. The examination will be held as a computer-based test. The admit card for FET will be released on October 5, 2020.

The results of FET 2020 will be announced on October 25, 2020. Candidates will have to pay the online registration fee of Rs 4425.

“A separate online window shall be opened during 20th September to 22nd September 2020 for payment of examination fee by students who are opting for International Test Centres. The amount of Examination Fee shall also be informed then,” reads the official notification.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin.

