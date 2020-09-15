NBE results 2020 for various CBTs announced at natboard.edu.in, here’s direct link to check

Sections
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NBE results 2020. (Screengrab )

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Monday declared the results of the exam for the recruitment of Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Stenographer, and Junior Accountant on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at natboard.edu.in.

The board conducted the computer based tests (CBTs) on August 31, 2020.

“All shortlisted candidates shall be subjected to Computer based Skill Tests for respective posts on the 18th of October 2020, at New Delhi. Details of the Skill Tests shall be released shortly,” reads the notice.



Direct link to check following results:

a) Senior Assistant

b) Junior Accountant

c) Stenographer

d) Junior Assistant

How to check results:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results”

Click on the link that reads, “NBE Recruitment Test 2020 - Merit List of Shortlisted candidates and date of Skill Test – 18.10.2020”

A new page in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

Click on the link for the posts you applied for

The results in the pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results.

“All short listed candidates are advised to make travel arrangements at the earliest so as to reach New Delhi at least a day prior to 18.10.2020. Only SC/ST outstation candidates will be paid to and fro Travelling Allowance of Sleeper Class Railway fare or Bus fare by the shortest route as admissible under rules on production of paper tickets,” further reads the notice.

