NCERT audiobooks available for primary to class 12 students, here’s how to access via Google Assistant

Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET) has launched NCERT audiobooks on its official website at ciet.nic.in and e-pathshala mobile app. Students from primary sections to class 12th can access these audiobooks online.

The audiobooks will also be useful for children with special needs.

MHRD on its official Twitter handle wrote, “NCERT textbooks are NOW available in audio form! This facility will be very useful for DIVYANG/Children With Special Needs (#CwSN) & is more relevant given the unprecedented #covidcrisis. #DigitalEducation Access the audiobooks here.”

Students can access these audiobooks via Google Assistant as well. Follow these steps to listen to audiobooks:

Open Google Assistant in your smartphone by speaking ‘OK Google’ or pressing the voice assistant option.

Speak ‘Talk to NCERT’ after the voice assistant is active

The assistant will ask you about your class, chapter, units and the story you want to listen to

You will have to speak out your preferred option and the audio- book will start playing.

Direct link to listen to Audiobooks

List of books in audio form:

Marigold, Rimjhim, Ruchira, Doorva, Vasant, A Pact with Sun, Honey Suckle, History- Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalay, Itihaas Ek Romanchak Gaatha, Apni zaban - (Grades 1 to 8)

Beehive, Moments, Kritika, Kshitij, Sparsh, Sanchayan, Bharat Aur Samkaleen Vishwa, Loktantrik Rajniti, Gulzare-e-urdu, Arthshastra, Shemushi, Contemporary India, Samkaleen Bharat-1, Nawa-e-Urdu, Footprint Without Feet (Grades 9 and 10)

Antraal, Vitaan, Hornbill, Aaroh, Woven Words - (Grade 11)

Vitaan II, Aaroh II, Antraal II, Flamingo, Abhiwyakti Aur Madhyam, and Kaleidoscope (Grade 12)

