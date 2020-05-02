Sections
Home / Education / NCERT CEE 2020: Application deadline extended till May 30, check details

NCERT CEE 2020: Application deadline extended till May 30, check details

NCERT conducts the Common Entrance Examination for admission to various teacher education programmes, offered by the Regional Institutes of Education.

Updated: May 02, 2020 15:58 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NCERT CEE 2020. (Screengrab)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has extended the online application process for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) till May 30, 2020. Earlier, the last date to fill the online applications was May 4, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for admission to the programmes online at cee.ncert.gov.in.

NCERT conducts the Common Entrance Examination for admission to various teacher education programmes, offered by the Regional Institutes of Education.

Through the entrance examination, selected students will be admitted to RIE Ajmer, RIE Bhopal, RIE Bhubaneswar, RIE Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.



Here’s the direct link to apply.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
May 02, 2020 15:09 IST
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
May 02, 2020 15:41 IST
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah to discuss economic stimulus package: Report
May 02, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

The art of re-emergence: Kim Jong Un appears after long gap
May 02, 2020 16:21 IST
Microsoft Teams no competition to us, says Slack CEO
May 02, 2020 16:19 IST
‘False Dawn’ recovery haunts virus survivors who fall sick again
May 02, 2020 16:19 IST
After double whammy, PGTI order of merit champion felled by lockdown
May 02, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.